WHEN we asked you to send in pictures of your beloved pets for Love Your Pet Day earlier this month, we weren't ready for the absolute flood of pictures which came in.
We published them all in a supplement in the Argus last week - and we've been featuring them in a series of online galleries over the past week.
This is the sixth in a series of roundups we've published - you can see the others below:
Check back tomorrow for the seventh and final roundup!
Richard Poynter sent in this picture of Charlie
Nina Salt shared this picture of Missy and Guto
Rhys John Gallent sent in this picture of Bear and Kobe
Wendy Wells shared this picture of Pip
Jane Baldwin shared this picture of Nessa
Samantha Hawkins shared this picture of Sunny
Becky Kate Lou shared this picture of Alfie, who died in September
Sarahjane Bishop shared this picture of her dog Kevin
Theresa Hayes sent in this picture of Gelert
Penfold Dugz Taff sent in this picture of retired police dog Ajay
Gareth Davis sent in a picture of Rosa, his miniature Poodle
Matthew Clibery shared this picture of Flynn
Emma Stinton sent in this picture of Pearl
Jewels Louise Payne shared this picture of Buster
Robert Davies sent in this picture of Dodger
Olivia Thomas shared this picture of Bella
Paula Black sent in this picture of Lola
Elaine Smith sent in this picture of Hetty
Sally Davies shared this picture of Shelly
