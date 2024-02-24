Newport's new live music venue just a couple of weeks away from opening its doors, after months of decorating the site for the city's music and community lovers.

Local landmark, the Corn Exchange in Newport city centre, has undergone months of painting, decorating and even building, to get the site band-ready in less than two weeks.

Sam Dabb, steering group chair and operations manager at Le Pub, said the aim has been to source as many reusable items to furnish the space as possible.

Sam Dabb cleans a vintage sofa with a steamer from the reuse marketplace. (Image: Corn Exchange)

Ms Dabb said: “Keeping our impact on the planet as low as possible is hugely important to us.

"And we’ve been really lucky with our finds!”

“The statement lights above the bar were sourced from a factory that was being

refurbished, some of our furniture has been sourced from Facebook Marketplace –

such as the yellow tables and some of the chairs in the Stowaway at the Corn

Exchange, which came from a doughnut shop in Bristol,” added Ms Dabb.

Visitors can look forward to seeing the "bespoke Newport-music scene-themed mural in one of the dressing rooms", created by Newport graffiti artist, Consumersmith.

Lights salvaged from a factory add a feature above the bar. (Image: Corn Exchange)

After Ms Dabb asked the community to list their favourite bits of Newport's music history which would be added to the dressing room, Frankie Lodge, the 60ft Dolls and MOBO-award winner Benji from Skindred were added to the artwork.

The support band dressing room takes a different direction. Copies of 90s Newport music fanzine Frug! have been framed and put up on the walls, a nod to artistry which exists in different forms in Newport.

Local artist Lucy Llewellyn has been hard at work in a different area of the Corn Exchange, in the Stowaway bar at the venue's entrance.

Framed copies of the Frug! fanzine decorating the walls of the support band dressing room. (Image: Corn Exchange)

Ms Llewellyn's focus has been on creating a statement mural featuring recognisable landmarks from Newport's skyline such as the Civic Centre and castle.

The Corn Exchange is on schedule to open its doors on Saturday, March 2, when The Bug Club, a band based in Caldicot, will be performing to a sold-out show in the 500-person venue capacity.