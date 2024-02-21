Average fuel prices have risen by more than 3p per litre across the UK in the last three weeks new analysis has revealed.
The RAC said the average price of a litre of petrol increased by 3.2p from 140.0p on January 29 to 143.3p on Monday (February 19).
While diesel prices also jumped by 4.0p per litre over the same period, from 148.0p to 152.0p.
With petrol prices on the rise, we've rounded up the cheapest place to fill up with petrol across the Newport and Gwent areas, thanks to the PetrolPrices app, to help you save a few pounds when you next go to fill up.
The cheapest places for petrol and diesel in Newport and Gwent
According to the PetrolPrices app, these are the cheapest places to fill up with both unleaded and diesel fuel across the Newport and Gwent areas:
Newport
Unleaded petrol
- Shell Cwmbran (Cwmbran Service Station) - 138.7p
- Sainsbury's Newport - 138.9p
- Sainsbury's Cwmbran - 138.9p
Diesel
- Gulf Chepstow Road (Hillcroft Garage) - 148.9p
- Sainsbury's Cwmbran - 148.9p
- Morrisons Cwmbran - 148.9p
Blaenau Gwent
Unleaded petrol
- Gulf Brynmawr (Chapel Garage) - 138.9p
- Gulf Blaina (Central Garage) - 139.9p
- Tesco Abertillery - 139.9p
Diesel
- Tesco Abertillery - 147.9p
- Tesco Ebbw Vale - 148.9p
Monmouthshire
Unleaded petrol
- BP Usk - 140.9p
- A40 Monmouth Service Area Westbound - 148.9p
- A40 Monmouth Service Area Eastbound - 148.9p
Diesel
- BP Usk - 149.9p
- Gulf Raglan (Raglan Ford Central Garage) - 152.9p
Caerphilly
Unleaded petrol
- Tesco Ystrad Mynach - 139.9p
- Asda Pentwyn - 140.7p
Diesel
- Tesco Ystrad Mynach - 147.9p
- Esso Llantrisant Road (Radyr Service Station) - 148.9p
Torfaen
Unleaded petrol
- Esso Albion Road (Albion Road Service Station) - 137.9p
- Tesco Pontypool - 137.9p
- Texaco Cwmbran (Avondale Service Station) - 138.7p
- Shell Cwmbran (Cwmbran Service Station) - 138.7p
Diesel
- Esso Albion Road (Albion Road Service Station) - 147.9p
- Tesco Pontypool - 147.9p
- Tesco Abertillery - 147.9p
For more fuel prices near you, download the PetrolPrices app.
