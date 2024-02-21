The RAC said the average price of a litre of petrol increased by 3.2p from 140.0p on January 29 to 143.3p on Monday (February 19).

While diesel prices also jumped by 4.0p per litre over the same period, from 148.0p to 152.0p.

With petrol prices on the rise, we've rounded up the cheapest place to fill up with petrol across the Newport and Gwent areas, thanks to the PetrolPrices app, to help you save a few pounds when you next go to fill up.

The cheapest places for petrol and diesel in Newport and Gwent

According to the PetrolPrices app, these are the cheapest places to fill up with both unleaded and diesel fuel across the Newport and Gwent areas:

Newport

Unleaded petrol

Shell Cwmbran (Cwmbran Service Station) - 138.7p

Sainsbury's Newport - 138.9p

Sainsbury's Cwmbran - 138.9p

Diesel

Gulf Chepstow Road (Hillcroft Garage) - 148.9p

Sainsbury's Cwmbran - 148.9p

Morrisons Cwmbran - 148.9p

Blaenau Gwent

Unleaded petrol

Gulf Brynmawr (Chapel Garage) - 138.9p

Gulf Blaina (Central Garage) - 139.9p

Tesco Abertillery - 139.9p

Diesel

Tesco Abertillery - 147.9p

Tesco Ebbw Vale - 148.9p

According to the RAC petrol prices have risen by 3p per litre in recent weeks. (Image: PA)

Monmouthshire

Unleaded petrol

BP Usk - 140.9p

A40 Monmouth Service Area Westbound - 148.9p

A40 Monmouth Service Area Eastbound - 148.9p

Diesel

BP Usk - 149.9p

Gulf Raglan (Raglan Ford Central Garage) - 152.9p

Caerphilly

Unleaded petrol

Tesco Ystrad Mynach - 139.9p

Asda Pentwyn - 140.7p

Diesel

Tesco Ystrad Mynach - 147.9p

Esso Llantrisant Road (Radyr Service Station) - 148.9p

RECOMMENDED READING:

Torfaen

Unleaded petrol

Esso Albion Road (Albion Road Service Station) - 137.9p

Tesco Pontypool - 137.9p

Texaco Cwmbran (Avondale Service Station) - 138.7p

Shell Cwmbran (Cwmbran Service Station) - 138.7p

Diesel

Esso Albion Road (Albion Road Service Station) - 147.9p

Tesco Pontypool - 147.9p

Tesco Abertillery - 147.9p

For more fuel prices near you, download the PetrolPrices app.