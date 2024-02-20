Summary

Cwmbran crash sees emergency services close road

Gwent Police
Emergency
Traffic
Cwmbran
By Sam Portillo

  • Emergency services are dealing with a road traffic collision between Stevelee and Rede Road in Cwmbran.
  • Diversions are in place which may cause congestion.
  • Gwent Police have asked motorists to avoid the area and find alternative routes for their journey.

