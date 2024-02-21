Safran Seats, which designs, manufactures, and maintains first and business-class aircraft seating, is now able to invest in the future at its sites in Newport and Cwmbran after the financial support.

With the support from the Welsh Government’s Economy Futures Fund, the firm is making a multi-million-pound investment into its sites in South Wales, primarily in the acquisition of new machining equipment and facility modernisation.

Chief executive Véronique Bardelmann said: "We are delighted to have received this funding from the Welsh Government’s Economy Futures Fund.

“It will complement our own investment in modernising our equipment and facilities to be more efficient and sustainable in Newport and Cwmbran, so that we are able to deliver the increased demand in first and business class seating production and in-service support.

“We will see a significant increase in manufacturing volume this year, as in-development programmes move into production. This is fantastic news for our workforce that is continuing to grow, and our supply chain partners locally."

The Welsh Government’s Economy Futures Fund supports businesses to invest, grow and build the Welsh economy.

Economy minister Vaughan Gething said: “Here in Wales, we want to help businesses grow and, in turn, provide better jobs, closer to home.

“Our mission for a prosperous, greener and fairer Welsh economy rests on stronger regional economies, and Safran Seats GB is a prime example of that; a major employer in South East Wales offering important high quality, high skilled jobs paying attractive salaries.

“Not only does the company have a significant impact on the local area, but also spends around £11 million every year on suppliers – many of which are small, independent businesses based in Wales.

“I’m therefore delighted we’ve been able to support them though our Economy Futures Fund as we work towards an economy built by all of us.”