Police received a report of the incident on Stevelee Road, Coed Eva, at around 6.30pm last night, Tuesday, February 20.

Gwent Police attended with the Welsh Ambulance Service and South Wales Fire and Rescue Service.

Officers assisted with traffic management following the crash, which involved a car and a motorbike, and an 18-year-old man was taken to hospital.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We received a report of a road traffic collision on Stevelee Road, Coed Eva, at around 6.30pm on Tuesday, February 20.

"Officers attended alongside personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service and the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, to assist with traffic management.

"The collision involved a car and a motorbike.

"An 18-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment."