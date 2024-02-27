From April 1, 2024, Henley's Coaches will no longer operate the local service to Cwmtillery, Brynithel and Bl Gwent.

The family run bus and coach company thanked all their 'drivers past and present for their hard work.'

Henley's also shut down rumours that they are closing and their holidays, day trips and school transport will 'operate as normal.'

A spokesperson for Henley's coaches said: "From April 1, 2024, we are no longer going to be operating the local service to Cwmtillery, Brynithel and Bl Gwent.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank all our customers who have supported us over the years we have been running this service.

"We would like to thank all the drivers past and present for all there hard work and a special thank you to Jim who has been driving the service for many years.

"There are a few rumours already circulating that we are closing we can assure everyone that this is not the case and our Holidays, Day trips and School Transport will continue to operate as normal and that Jim will continue to work for Henley's in a different role.

"We would like to wish the New Operator who is taking over the service the best of luck and hope they can continue to deliver a reliable service the people of Abertillery deserve."

The news was met with a wave of disappointed customers who called the announcement 'so sad.'

Lisa Mary said: "Sad to hear this. I think everyone in Abertillery has used your busses one way or another so thank you for the great service you've provided over the years.

"You will be greatly missed. All the best for your future."

Whilst Glenda Walden said: "So sad to hear this been using Henley's buses since I was a child really sad for Abertillery.

"All the best for the future."