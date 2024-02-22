ALFIE PIPE-WILLIAMS, 18, of Heol Coedcae, Bargoed, Caerphilly, must pay £613 in a fine, compensation, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to a window and front door and being drunk and disorderly on West Street on January 26.

CONNER THOMAS, 24, of St Luke’s Road, Pontnewynydd, Pontypool, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he admitted drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on Caerleon Road, Newport on September 14, 2023.

He must carry out 80 hours of unpaid work, complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement, was banned from driving for three years and ordered to pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.

MACSEN SALVATO-SMITH, 20, of Somerset Road, Newport, must pay £125 in a fine and costs after pleading guilty to being drunk and disorderly on Cambrian Road on September 17, 2023.

AMY DOUBTFIRE, 31, of Grosvenor Road, Abertillery, was banned from driving for 12 months after she pleaded guilty to drink driving with 45 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Clynmawr Street on February 20, 2023.

She was fined £120 and must pay a £48 surcharge.

JORDAN GUNTER, 25, of Queen’s Road, Elliots Town, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for four years and ordered to pay £385 in a fine and costs after pleading guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in their blood on Caerphilly Road on September 26, 2023.

IEUAN GARDENER, 31, of South Street, Sebastopol, Pontypool, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he admitted drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on Llewellyn Road, Cwmbran, on May 6, 2023.

He must complete a five-day rehabilitation activity requirement, was banned from driving for three years and ordered to pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.

CAMERON BUCK, 27, of St Mary's Road, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood, was conditionally discharged for six months and ordered to pay a £26 surcharge after pleading guilty to being drunk and disorderly on Vernon Place, Croespenmaen, on December 29, 2023.

LUKE TOWNSEND, 31, of Ton Road, Fairwater, Cwmbran, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cocaine derivative in his blood on Parc Avenue on August 25, 2023.

He must pay £253 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

LACHLAN MARSHMAN, 21, of Bryncelyn, Blaina was banned from driving for 30 days after he admitted speeding in a 70mph zone on the A465 in Ebbw Vale last Christmas Eve.

He must pay £583 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ANTHONY MICHEAL KNIGHT, 56, of Schooner Circle, Newport, must pay £100 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR on July 15, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.