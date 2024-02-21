The major high street bank is set to close more than 80 stores across the UK in 2024.

Abergavenny's Barclays will close next week, shutting its doors for the first time on Friday, March 1, with Blackwood's branch also closing within the next month on Friday, March 22.

Tredegar and Ystrad Mynach's branches will close next year on January 17, 2025.

Data published by Barclays claims that only 36 customers currently use the Ystrad Mynach branch 'regularly', with 89 per cent of customers preferring to bank remotely. Once this closes, the nearest branches will be in Newport or Cardiff.

Barclays Bank in Ystrad Mynach (Image: Google Maps)

Last year Bargoed was left without a bank after its last remaining branch, also a Barclays, closed.

Barclays Caerphilly branch, on Cardiff Road, also closed permanently on October 13, 2023.

The bank revealed on Tuesday, February 20, plans to cut back on £2 billion in costs by 2026.

Barclays previously revealed it cut about 5,000 full-time jobs across the global business over 2023, largely affecting back office and support roles.

It did not specify how many jobs were expected to be affected as part of the new £2 billion cost-cutting drive over the coming years.

Barclays previously revealed it had cut around 5000 jobs across the global business in 2023. (Image: John Stillwell/PA)

Barclays branches closing in 2024

43 High Street, Sheringham - February 21

22 The Borough, Farnham - February 21

197 Shenley Road, Borehamwood - February 21

6 Vaughan Street, Llanelli - February 22

2 Market Place, Cannock - February 22

130 George Lane, South Woodford - February 23

27/29 Church Street, Coleraine - February 23

​57 Frogmore Street, Abergavenny - March 1

23 Market Place, Mansfield - March 1

Priestpopple, Hexham - March 1

​8 The Broadway, Crouch End - March 1

Crown Buildings, 11 Broad Street, Builth Wells - March 6

49 High Street, Skipton - March 7

100 High Street, Poole - March 8

197 High Street, Perth - March 8

2/4 Aldermans Hill, Palmers Green, London - March 8

35 Victoria Street, Grimsby - March 13

193 High Street, Northallerton - March 14

24 High Street, Dundee - March 15

Valley House, Kingsway, Team Valley, Gateshead - March 15

81 High Street, Scunthorpe - March 20

4 North Bar Within, Beverley - March 21

63/65 High Street, Rayleigh - March 22

2 Liscard Village, Wallasey- March 28

85 High Street, Blackwood - March 22

22/23 High Street, Burton-on-Trent - April 11

306 Romford Road, Forest Gate - April 11

28 High Street, Ely - April 11

36 Dunraven Place, Bridgend - April 12

City Office Park, Tritton Road, Lincoln - April 12

33 Market Square, Kirkby Stephen - April 12

10 North Street, Bishop's Stortford - April 12

20 Old Brompton Road, South Kensington - April 12

33-35 High Street, Grantham - April 17

Market Square, Penrith - April 17

Unit 27, Longbridge Town Centre, Birmingham - April 18

1 Yorkshire Street, Rochdale - April 18

27 Station Road, Clacton-on-Sea - April 18

9 The Parade, Neath - April 19

11/13 Queen Street, Ramsgate - April 19

28 Molesworth Street, Wadebridge - April 25

38 Market Street, Lancaster - April 25

78/80 Kilmarnock Road, Shawlands - April 26

32 High Street, Cardigan - April 26

Unit 62, Bluewater Park, Greenhithe - April 26

92 High Street, Maidenhead - April 26

5 High Road, Willesden Green - May 3

26 Terrace Road, Aberystwyth - May 3

76A New Road, Gravesend - May 3

148 York Road, Hartlepool - May 3

Crackenedge Lane, Dewsbury - May 9

225/227 High Street, Ayr - May 10

32 High Street, Haverfordwest - May 10

8/14 Darwen Street, Blackburn - May 10

10 Hall Place, Spalding - May 10

273 High Street, Bangor (Wales) - May 10

Unit 79, The Centre, Livingston - May 10

52 Market Place, Boston - May 10

154-155 Tottenham Court Road, London - May 10

50 High Street, Evesham - May 15

136 High Street, Hornchurch - May 17

136 Streatham High Road, Streatham - May 17

19a Union Street, Inverness - May 17

5 High Street, Andover - May 17

1 High Street, Bracknell - May 17

​19 Main Street, Leiston - May 17

16 Main Street, Bangor (Northern Ireland) - May 17

220 Ealing Road, Wembley - May 17

164 Allerton Road, Liverpool - May 17

20 Fulham Broadway, Fulham Broadway- May 23

20-24 Ripple Road, Barking May 24

25 High Street, Oldham - May 24

75 High Street, Brentwood - May 31

131/133 Belgrave Road, Leicester - July 19

68/70 High Street, Rhyl - August 9

77 North Street, Keighley - August 9

Acorn House, 36-38 Park Royal Road, London - August 9

267 Wellingborough Road, Northampton - August 9

39/47 Commercial Street, Halifax - August 16

29-33 Wormwood Street, London September 6

15-17 Tottenham Court Road, London - November 1

55 Market Place, Richmond - December 4

Barclays branches closing in 2025

There are also six Barclays closures, according to Which?, already confirmed for 2025:

30 Main Street, Cockermouth - January 17, 2025

1 Market Place, Barnard Castle - January 17

41 Market Place, Pickering - January 17

27 Bedwlwyn Road, Ystrad Mynach - January 17

21-22 Castle Street, Tredegar - January 17

41 High Street, St Neots January 30

The major high-street bank said the decision to close these sites was due to the numbers visiting branches falling and the need to "adapt to provide the best support for customers".

These latest closures comes after Barclays shut 157 branches in 2023.