The crash at around 7.40pm on Tuesday, February 20, involved one car. Police confirmed that a 20-year-old woman went to hospital for further treatment.

The road in question was the The Promenade in Abersychan.

Officers were sent to the scene to assist with traffic management, and closed the road for an hour between 8pm and re-opened just after 9pm.

A statement from Gwent Police said: "We received a report of a road traffic collision on The Promenade, Abersychan, at around 7.40pm on Tuesday, February 20.

"Officers attended to assist with traffic management and the collision involved one car.

"A 20-year-old woman went to hospital for treatment."