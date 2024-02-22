All the dangerous trees along Bulmore Road had to be removed due to an ash dieback problem.

Other trees on the 4km road, which goes from Caerleon towards Newbridge on Usk and crosses under the A449, also had to be removed as they would be weakened once the ash trees were gone.

Ash dieback is predicted to infect almost 80 per cent of ash trees in the UK and has already led to the removal of trees in the city.

In 2020 hundreds of trees were cut down in woodland along part of Caerleon Road as the council removed those at risk of ash dieback across the city.

Ash dieback devastated woodland along part of Caerleon Road (Image: Newport City Council)

It was expected that the work in Bulmore Road would take six weeks but there were delays, mainly caused by flooding.

Whilst the road looks bare, some trees including hazel and hawthorn will regrow from the stumps that were left and should look very different in the spring/summer.

Veteran’s charity Green Task Force Cymru has also been replanting along the road.

Cllr Yvonne Forsey, cabinet member for climate change and biodiversity, said: “Ash dieback is a devastating disease and, although it is sad to lose trees, it is essential that any affected trees are removed to prevent any risk to the public.

“I’m pleased this essential work has now been completed and would like to thank local residents for their patience while it was carried out and the contractors.

“I would also like to applaud Green Task Force Cymru and our own tree team for their intervention and care to ensure the protection and survival of our precious environment.”

Last year Torfaen council confirmed that common ash trees throughout the local authority area were also infected with ash dieback disease and were removed.