Gwent Police arrested two men after stopping a vehicle, where they found a large quantity of cash, drugs and other items.

A 25-year-old man from Cwmbran was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs and possession of criminal property. He was later charged with the offences and appeared at Newport Magistrates Court on Saturday, February 17, when he was remanded into custody.

A 23-year-old man from Newport was also arrested at the time on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs and the possession of criminal property. He was later released on conditional bail.

👮 Arrested and charged



🚔 Last Thursday, officers stopped a vehicle driving in the #Lliswerry area of #Newport.



🔎 We carried out a search and arrested two men on suspicion of drug-related offences. A quantity of cash, drugs and other items were seized during the search. pic.twitter.com/aPR2eK7wah — Gwent Police | Newport Officers (@GPNewport) February 21, 2024

Gwent Police confirmed on their social media that they will continue to carry out patrols on illegal drugs in the area and will act on any information received.

If any members of the public have concerns about drugs or dealing in their area, they are advised to inform the police by calling 101 or sending a message through social media.