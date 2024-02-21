Russell Turner, a 29-year-old from Birmingham, is being sought by police after he failed to return to HMP Prescoed on Saturday, January 13.

Turner was convicted at Birmingham Crown Court in March 2020 of drug supply, assaulting an emergency worker and possessing criminal property.

Gwent Police have said he has links to the West Midlands, mainly Birmingham.

People should call 101 or direct message the police on social media if they see him, quoting log reference 2400015026, or contact Crimestoppers Wales anonymously.