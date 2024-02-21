Georgia Sweeting, 14, was last seen at around 11pm on Tuesday, February 20, near Victoria Road, Cwmfields, Pontypool. Gwent Police officers are concerned for her welfare.

Georgia is described as approximately 5ft 3ins tall, with red shoulder-length hair. She has links to the Pontypool, Trevethin, Abersychan and Varteg areas.

Georgia Sweeting has been described as around 5 ft 3” tall with red shoulder length hair, last seen wearing a black Canada Goose jacket with brown fur on the hood with black leggings and grey Adidas trainers. (Image: Gwent Police)

Gwent Police are urging anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact them on 101 or send a direct message on social media, quoting 2400059323.

Georgia is also urged to get in touch with them.