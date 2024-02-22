Alfie Whyte, 29, pleaded guilty to stealing £905 in a robbery at the Halifax in Blackwood town centre and attempted robbery at the nearby Euro Garage.

The offences took place on Wednesday, December 27, 2023, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

Whyte appeared in court via video link from the city’s prison.

MORE NEWS: Police found 1kg of cannabis and £4,000 cash at drug dealer’s home

Judge Niclas Parry adjourned sentence to Monday, March 4 and the defendant was remanded in custody.

Whyte, of no fixed abode, Blackwood was represented by Gareth Williams and the prosecution by Harry Baker.