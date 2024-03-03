The location

Newport is within very easy reach of the M4, and has great transport links to big UK cities including Cardiff, Bristol and London. Cardiff is just 12 minutes by train, while you can be in London in just 90 minutes.

With tolls on the two Severn crossings removed in 2018, Newport has become a popular location for people who work just over the border in South West England.

As the third-largest city in Wales, behind only Cardiff and Swansea, Newport offers plenty as a location to settle.

Newport's location and proximity to big UK cities like Cardiff make it great (Image: File)

The restaurants and pubs

Newport is home to dozens of restaurants and pubs, offering a variety of worldly cuisines, from European to Indian.

The food scene in Newport is one to be savoured, with independent food ventures always popping up in and around the city, inviting people to try something a little bit different.

The Riverfront Theatre entertains hundreds of people every year (Image: Google)

Theatre and live entertainment

Newport is home to a range of theatres and entertainment spaces, including the Riverfront Theatre and the Dolman Theatre.

Popular events in Newport include live concerts, a special pantomime at the Riverfront every year, and a range of interactive family performances and educational events.

The Riverfront's Beauty and the Beast almost completely sold out last year, and there are hopes this year's Dick Whittington could be just as popular.

Newport is seen as a hub of live entertainment and education with its wide range of performances and workshops available for all ages.

Newport is home to a campus for the University of South Wales, encouraging dozens of students to the city every year (Image: Google)

The university

As home to the University of South Wales, Newport has produced plenty of graduates over the years.

The campus sits overlooking the River Usk and offers a wide range of courses to fit most eager students, with major employers in the city including Go Compare, Centurion VAT, and the Celtic Manor Resort.

It boasts plenty of big-name graduates, including current first minister Mark Drakeford and his potential successor, current economy minister Vaughan Gething.

The Westgate Hotel was the site of the infamous Chartist Uprising of 1839 (Image: LDRS)

Historical significance

One of Newport's biggest selling points is its historical links. Known for its connections to the Chartist uprising of 1839 that took place at the Westgate Hotel on Commercial Street, and has been the catalyst for the popular festival Newport Rising to celebrate the anniversary every year.

Not only that, but the city boasts history as a Celtic settlement from 2,000 years ago with nearby Caerleon the site of a fortress of the 2nd (Augustan) Roman legion from the first century AD, according to the official council website.

These are our top reasons why we think Newport is a great place to live, but have we missed any of your reasons to love Newport? Let us know!