Morrison Water Services, working on behalf of Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water, have made an emergency road closure on Back Road, Gilwern, Abergavenny, to urgently repair a leaking fire hydrant.

It is anticipated that the closure will be in place until (and including) February 23, 2024

A signed diversion is in place.

The signed diversion (Image: Monmouthshire County Council)

Those with concerns can contact Dwr Cymru Welsh Water on 0800 052 0130 quoting reference number: 96370983