A LEAKING fire hydrant has forced an emergency road closure in Monmouthshire.
Morrison Water Services, working on behalf of Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water, have made an emergency road closure on Back Road, Gilwern, Abergavenny, to urgently repair a leaking fire hydrant.
It is anticipated that the closure will be in place until (and including) February 23, 2024
A signed diversion is in place.
Those with concerns can contact Dwr Cymru Welsh Water on 0800 052 0130 quoting reference number: 96370983
