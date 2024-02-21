None other than Sir Tom Jones, 83, was back in the land of song to pay his respects to a deceased relative and, according to one mourner, “slipped in quietly” to the funeral.

And drinkers at The Cross Inn pub in Pontypridd were surprised when he popped in on Monday.

A spokesperson for the pub, said: “Local superstar Tom Jones knows where to get the best pint when visiting the Green Green Grass of Home. Thank you for the visit."

Starstruck landlord Martin Williams with Sir Tom Jones himself. Picture: Wales News Service (Image: Wales News Service)

Sir Tom reportedly “sipped his beer” while chatting to locals, before posing for a picture with ‘starstruck’ landlord Martin Williams.

The deceased relative that Sir Tom was visiting was Jean Jones.

Barmaid Kerrie Cummings, wrote this about the encounter: "Lovely guy, shook his hand and let him drink his drink in peace! Lol everyone else sat starstruck!"

The Cross Inn. Picture: Wales News Service (Image: Wales News Service)

A brief backstory

The It’s Not Unusual singer, whose real name is Tom Woodward, began his singing career in South Wales as he performed in pubs and working men’s clubs with Tommy Scott and the Senators in the 1960s.

He now lives in America but grew up in Treforest, Pontypridd.