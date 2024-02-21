Stephen Terry, 56, announced the sudden closure of The Hardwick, his family-run restaurant in Abergavenny, in October.

He has quit the venture to set up a new home with Jo Browning, 32, after separating from wife Joanna, who is 54.

The stellar chef has previously appeared on BBC show Great British Menu and was Gordon Ramsay’s best man.

‘Emotional’

Mr Terry posted a picture of the “final family last breakfast supper” with Hardwick staff in October, writing: “Thank you to all our staff and customers from the last 18 years. It’s been emotional. Onwards and upwards.”

Shortly after, the dad-of-three confirmed an affair with Ms Browning.

“I regret the pain it’s caused my family and I will for the rest of my life. But you’ve only got one life. I’m supporting my wife the best I can. I don’t want this to be messy,” he said.

Mr Terry is believed to have struck up a relationship with the mother-of-Jo while she was working for wine merchants Chesters.

The Hardwick property is now on the market for £825,000, including a three-bedroom adjoining owner's accommodation.

The Hardwick has been listed for £825,000 (Image: Google)

The online listing describes the property as a "renowned award-winning gastro pub and restaurant with rooms" and features "four interconnecting bar and restaurant areas."

It says it also had "eight en-suite letting bedrooms and excellent catering facilities" and is "just a mile or so from the edge of the thriving market town of Abergavenny."

It adds: "It is one of the most sought-after and popular residential locations in South Wales and this popular, rural part of Monmouthshire. It is notable for being the culinary centre, renowned for its annual food festival."

The restaurant has won multiple awards, including a Bib Gourmand in the Michelin Guide, being named the best restaurant in Wales in consecutive years, and named the 19th best gastropub in the coveted Estrella Damm 50 Best Gastropubs list in 2020.

The Terrys’ split came after financial administrator Nicola Nightingale swindled the restaurant out of £150,000.

Nightingale, 48, transferred £46,000 into the account of husband Simon, 50, to splash out on luxury holidays.

Both were given suspended sentences for the fraud and a court later ruled they had no assets that could be seized for repayment.

Mr Terry slammed the judge's decision not to jail the couple as "an absolute joke."

He said: "For them to result in getting a suspended sentence is a travesty.

"What kind of message does that sent out? It's a joke, an absolute joke.

"This should be a lesson for all people not to trust, do your research, get references and be aware of how your business is being run. We trusted her and unfortunately, she didn't fulfil her job title.

"Get involved in your business because I am sure it's going on as we speak and it's an absolute killer. We have managed to survive by the skin of our teeth but we're still repaying debt. We're good at what we do and have managed to work through that."