Ship Deck in Trethomas is finalists in two categories at The National Fish and Chip Awards this year.

Owned by Ryan and Kimberley Hughes, Ship Deck has made it to the crunch time of the awards with the chippy making it to the top three in the Field to Frier category and is also in the Takeaway of the Year Final.

Gerry, Ryan, Kimberley, Jackie and Gavin (Image: Newsquest)

The popular chippy is nothing short of a success story with it only opening in 2019 and has gone from strength to strength since.

I couldn’t help but go along to see what the fuss is all about and taste their signature fish and chips.

I arrived at lunchtime to a spot of cleaning going on outside highlighting their impeccable hygiene.

The place was busting when I walked in with the comforting smell of fish and chips filling the air and the friendly hum of laughter and chatting.

I was met by owners Ryan and Kimberley alongside Kimberley's mum Jackie, Gavin the preparation assistant and fryer and Gerry the prep and counter assistant.

The couple’s children Charlie,12, and Ellie, 6, are following in their parents footsteps and enjoy helping out at their families business.

Despite the busy lunchtime rush me and all guests were met with warm smiles and chatter creating a cosy experience. All children were gifted with the sweet treat of a lollipop which you couldn’t help but smile at.

Wanting to get the classic chippy experience I ordered their large fish and chips supper which comes with tartare sauce and mushy peas.

Large fish and chips supper (Image: Newsquest)

The extensive menu includes calamari, haddock, hake and if fish isn’t you thing you can enjoy homemade chicken curry and even smashed burgers which are served on Mondays and Tuesdays.

After ordering I was invited to come behind the counter and get the full behind the scenes experience.

Gavin kindly demonstrated how they fry their mouth-watering fish and Ryan showed me how they fry their tasty and comforting chips.

Whilst my meal was being made from scratch, I had time to speak to the staff about how ShipDeck has become a ‘lifeline for the community.’

Kimberley said: “We brought this place run down and had to knock down every wall.

“We only shut for one day during covid and became a lifeline for the community, this is where we started to become really popular.

“I love our business and we treat every family member and customer the same.

“Ryan’s been to Norway to see where our fish comes from and he’s been to potato farms. This place really lets him shine.”

Ryan and Kimberley Hughes (Image: Newsquest)

The chippy in total employs 16 staff.

Proud mum, Jackie, said: “I am so proud of them, they set goals and smash them all.

“We’re all in it together in it together, we couldn’t be here without all of the staff.”

I couldn’t help but notice how much care and though goes into every aspect of the business with the company having a real eye on sustainability.

Mouth-watering (Image: Newsquest)

When my meal arrived, I couldn’t help but dive straight into the piping hot meal. The chips were light and fluffy whilst the fish had a lovely crisp skin and was lovely and tender on the inside.

I was also kindly gifted some calamari which was in a light crispy batter alongside some mouth-watering scampi that had a beautiful golden colour.

I thoroughly enjoyed my welcoming visit to Ship Deck and wont be able to resist coming back soon to taste their homemade delights.

The National Fish and Chip Awards ceremony will take place on February 28 at the Park Plaza, Westminster Bridge.