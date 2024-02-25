Since opening in 2018, Beth's Bakes has become a major hit with people across Newport and beyond, with a whole host of loyal customers.

The shop, owned by passionate baker Beth Sims, has recently been subject to a food hygiene inspection earlier this week.

Posting on the company's Facebook page on Monday, February 19, she shared the news that they have maintained their five-star food hygiene rating.

Sharing a video of her sticking the new hygiene rating in the shop's window, she wrote: "When the environmental health officer rocks up on a Monday morning! So proud of our team on another five stars!"

The business has seemingly gone from strength to strength since opening six years ago, including an expansion into a second site in Newport in 2020.

Beth's Bakes offers a range of cakes, brownies and blondies for delivery or collection all over Gwent and beyond (Image: Beth Sims)

The award-winning shop regularly ships a range of cakes, brownies and blondies all across the UK, with people in South Wales able to enjoy the range of sweet treats on offer in person.

The main shop in Church Road is open Tuesday to Friday, 10am to 3pm and Saturday, 10am to 2pm.

You also place an order for home delivery by visiting the website and exploring what they have on offer through their social medias on Facebook and Instagram.