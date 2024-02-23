They each face an allegation of possession with intent to supply a class A drug on February 18.

The defendants are:

Oshay Rhoden, 18, of Hargreaves Drive, Newport;

Nathaniel Lawlor, 30, of Ty Box Road, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran;

A 17-year-old boy from Newport;

A 16-year-old from Newport.

Rhoden has also been charged with possession of cannabis and the 16-year-old of driving a Volkswagen Polo car on Ringland Way without a licence and without insurance.

They are due to appear in court next in March.

Lawlor was remanded in custody.

Rhoden and the other two defendants, who cannot be named because of their ages, were granted conditional bail.