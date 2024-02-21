Ryanair will add two new routes to its flight schedule, adding flight routes to Alicante and Tenerife in April.

New Flights to Alicante will start on Thursday, April 4, and flights to Tenerife will start on Saturday, April 6.

Speaking last December Spencer Birns, chief executive at Cardiff Airport said: “It is fantastic Ryanair is choosing to add more choice for customers living in Wales to fly from their national airport.

“This exciting development will see Ryanair offering 26 weekly flights through our airport facilities and we look forward to being able to welcome passengers on these services from next spring.”

These new flight routes are added in addition to popular destinations such as Faro and Dublin, the airline will also be increasing its flights to Malaga.

The new flight schedule will see three flights a week to Alicante, three flights a week to Malaga, one flight a week to Tenerife, two flights a week to Faro and four flights a week to Dublin.

Ryanair will also be adding extra flights between Cardiff Airport and Dublin this weekend covering thousands of rugby fans who will be travelling to the Aviva Stadium.

Wales face Ireland in Dublin on Saturday, February 24, in the third round of the Guinness Six Nations, with extra flights have been put on for those travelling to the match.

Mr Birns added: “It’s fantastic that these airlines are supporting rugby fans in Wales, by offering these additional flights to Ireland.

“We’re excited to welcome fans to the airport before they jet off to watch the match."

The extra flights from Cardiff to Dublin will start tomorrow, Thursday, February 22 to Monday, February 26.

Flights have been conveniently scheduled to arrive before the game, allowing fans to experience the Irish capital.