POLICE launched an appeal to find a missing man from Cardiff almost two weeks ago. He has now been found and is assisting police with investigations.
Gwent Police appealed for information to find Luke Wall, 32, a man from Cardiff on Thursday, February 8.
Mr Wall was known to have links to Newport.
The police were searching for him to help with their investigations, in connection with assault and criminal damage-related offences.
Gwent Police officers have now found him, with a spokesperson for the force saying: “He’s assisting our enquiries”.
Officers added: "Thanks for sharing our appeal."
