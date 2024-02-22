Lewis Bull drove on the wrong side of the road, went the wrong way round roundabouts and drove on flat tyres in a desperate attempt to evade arrest.

When Bull, 19, was eventually caught he was found to be drowsy and admitted having smoked cannabis, as well as having no licence or insurance.

Bull was high on cannabis and had no insurance or a licence (Image: CPS)

On August 22, 2023, police were on the lookout for Bull’s Seat Leon and heard it was driving on the Southern Distributor Road.

Bull’s crazy attempt at evading capture would see him reach speeds of 60mph in heavy traffic areas including at junction 28 of the M4 and along the A48 at the Tredegar Park roundabout.

Bull drove on the wrong side of dual carriageways and into oncoming vehicles.

Terrifying footage played in court shows Bull driving on the wrong side of the road into two cars waiting at traffic lights at Tredegar Park, and him speeding away despite being hit by a police stinger – a mat of spikes put across the road by police to puncture a suspect’s tyres.

Watch the video below as Lewis Bull drives into oncoming traffic at Tredegar Park in a police chase

Bull driving towards oncoming traffic (Image: CPS)

There seemed to be no indication of family issues for Bull. Despite his mother and father having split up they were said to be supportive of him and they were both working together to get him out of this problem.

Bull was described as ashamed of his actions and determined to “get out of this and move forward.”

Watch the video below as Lewis Bull drives over a police stinger and keeps going while being pursued by police

More court and crime

Bull (in the car furthest away) hits a police stinger but drives on (Image: CPS)

Bull speeds off despite hitting a police stinger. The incident happened round junction 28 of the M4 (Image: CPS)

Of Oakley Way, Caldicot, Bull was in Newport Magistrates on January 2024 for charges including failing to stop when required, driving dangerously, driving without insurance and a licence and driving on drugs.

At a sentencing hearing on February 20 at Newport Crown Court, Judge Matthew Porter-Bryant strongly advised Bull to “grow up”.

“You are a young man at a turning point who has displayed poor decision-making,” said Judge Porter-Bryant.

“You can take one of two paths. You can either grow up and lead a contributing life, or go further down the path you have stepped on.”

Bull was sentenced to ten months in prison, suspended for 18 months. He was also disqualified from driving for two years.