The emergency department at the Grange University Hospital currently sees around 263 patients each day - far more than the 100 to 170 anticipated before it opened in November 2020.

The Welsh Government has acknowledged issues with overcrowding and uncomfortable conditions for patients, relatives and staff at the Llanfrechfa site.

READ MORE: Doctors walk out of Gwent hospital after 'empty promises' and rising pressures

Funds will go towards an extension of the main waiting area, with the current space repurposed as a “rapid assessment area” where patients can receive quick examinations and be monitored for short periods.

It is hoped the new design will double the waiting area capacity, facilitate greater visibility of the room and add space for ambulance handovers.

'Pressure'





Health minister Eluned Morgan said: “The emergency department at the Grange hospital is under extreme pressure.

“This considerable investment will result in improved patient safety, comfort and privacy. It will also provide an improved working environment for staff.

Health minister Eluned Morgan MS says the department is under 'extreme pressure' (Image: Welsh Government)

“We continue to work with the health board to support them in delivering actions and improvements related to urgent and emergency care. This includes offering safe alternatives to emergency departments and hospital admissions, ensuring only the people who really need to be in hospital are there and receive the best outcomes possible.”

Nicola Prygodzicz, chief executive of Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, said: “We are very grateful to obtain approval for the funding from the Welsh Government to extend the Emergency Department at The Grange University Hospital.

“Since its original design, the demand on the Emergency Department has changed significantly and far more people are self-presenting than was originally anticipated.

“Having taken into account this additional need, we have put plans in place to extend the waiting area capacity and assessment space to meet the growing needs of our population.

“We expect the new extension will greatly improve the experience of our patients when they need to attend the Emergency Department at the Grange University Hospital and we’d like to thank them for their patience while the building work is carried out.”