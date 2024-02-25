Newport Transport and FlixBus are collaborating to launch a new route to Birmingham and more coaches set to travel to London. The new route and more frequent coaches were announced in January 2024, to be ready for summer 2024.

Morgan Stevens, operations director for Newport Transport, said: "We are delighted to once again collaborate with Yutong and Pelican Engineering on this significant investment to support the expansion of our Flixbus network.”

Yutong GT12 coach parked outside Newport Railway Station. (Image: Newport Transport)

In 2023, Newport Transport partnered with German travel tech brand Flix to launch Flixbus’ first airport coach lines in the UK.

Mr Stevens of Newport Transport, said: “Scoring highly on both value and availability, we are very confident that the reliability and the after-sales support of Yutong’s coach products will match the experiences of our local bus fleet."

Yutong GT12 working for Newport coach. (Image: Newport Transport)

Ian Downie, head of UK Yutong sales for Pelican Engineering, said he was happy with their partnership which began five years ago “with the purchase of their first of several zero tailpipe emission buses.”

“We were delighted that this successful partnership has now moved on to clean Euro VI diesel coaches. The award-winning Pelican dealership will fully support the vehicles," said Mr Downie.

Yutong GT12 demo coach serving express route for Newport coach with passenger boarding the coach. (Image: Newport Transport)

Newport Transport first announced its launch of Yutong's fully electric buses in 2018.