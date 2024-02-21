The six males and five women all belong to the McDonagh family from Newport and were sentenced at Swansea Crown Court today.



The case involved £300,000 worth of dogs/puppies which had been sold to members of the public under false pretences.



Advertised as home-bred, healthy, and a well socialised family pet – the puppies were in some cases bred in sheds or bought elsewhere while there were also dogs that were reportedly stolen.



They had been advertising and selling at least 40 different breeds of dogs, including Cavalier King Charles spaniels, Pugs, Beagles, miniature Dachshunds, American Pocket Bully, Shihpoos, French Bulldogs, Cavapoos, Chihuahuas, Labradors, Rottweilers, German Shepherds and Whippets.

The offences were committed between January 1, 2020 and March 31, 2021



The six men pleaded guilty to fraud and all 11 admitted an offence under the Animal Welfare Act 2006.



The defendants are:

Martin Joseph McDonagh, 42, of Maesglas Crescent, Newport jailed for three-and-a-half years and disqualified from keeping dogs for 15 years;

Francie Gabriel McDonagh, 35, of George Lansbury Drive, Newport locked up for three years and two months and banned from keeping dogs for 15 years;

Patrick Christopher McDonagh Junior, 22, of Maesglas Crescent, Newport, jailed for 18 months and disqualified from keeping dogs for 15 years;

John Paul McDonagh, 33, of Laburnum Drive, Newport sentenced to three years imprisonment and banned from keeping dogs for 15 years;

Patrick Christopher McDonagh Senior, 47, of Moorland Park, Newport jailed for three-and-a-half years and disqualified from keeping dogs for 15 years;

Edward McDonagh, 28, of Maesglas Street, Newport, locked up for 20 months and banned from keeping dogs for 15 years;

Rosaleen Marie McDonagh, 42, of Maesglas Crescent, Newport sentenced to a 12-month community order and must complete a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement and disqualified from keeping dogs for 10 years;

Angela Christina McDonagh, 34, of George Lansbury Drive, Newport sentenced to a 12-month community order and must complete a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement and disqualified from keeping dogs for 10 years;

Mary Louise McDonagh, 31, of Laburnum Drive, Newport sentenced to a 12-month community order and must carry out 160 hours of unpaid work and banned from keeping dogs for 10 years;

Mary Christina McDonagh Senior, 43, of Moorland Road, Newport sentenced to a 12-month community order and must complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and was disqualified from keeping dogs for 10 years;

Mary Christina McDonagh Junior, 25, of Maesglas Street, Newport sentenced to a 12-month community order and must complete 180 hours of unpaid work, has to complete an eight-day rehabilitation activity requirement and disqualified from keeping dogs for 10 years.

In mitigation for the defendants it was heard by their legal representatives that it had been an “unsophisticated conspiracy” while the court was told that some of the defendants had work that “dried up” during the pandemic.

A raid took place at the Ellen Ridge Traveller Site in Newport which resulted in 21 dogs being seized by Gwent Police



But Judge Geraint Walters said there was “carefully coordinated action” where the use of multiple properties, different vehicles and different vet practices had been used, along with false adverts, false documentation and various mobile numbers.

The RSPCA-led operation found that the dogs and puppies that were sold with a variety of health concerns had been imported from Poland, Hungary, the Czech Republic and Ireland

He added that RSPCA Inspector Kirsty Withnall had painstakingly analysed data regarding sale and adverts while there had been a number of dogs who experienced “unspeakable distress”.