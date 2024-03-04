The study, done by The Electric Car Scheme, compared data from twenty-five UK cities. The data looked at car emissions per km², air pollution scores and the number of parks per 10,000 people, to reveal which is the cleanest town / city in the UK.

A spokesperson for the Electric Car Scheme revealed Newport ranks among the top ten cleanest cities in the UK, adding that the city has "the second lowest emissions level (4.6 per km²) and a low air pollution score (17.86 out of 100)."

According to the data, there are nine parks per 10,000 people in Newport although there are hundreds of green spaces.

One of the parks in Newport, but there are hundreds of green spaces in the city. (Image: File)

Edinburgh came top of the list with a total clean city score of 8.17, while London came bottom of the list out of 25, with a score of 3.08.

The study took into account twenty-five cities in the UK, and ranked them in the following order of cleanliness based on the least amount of pollution, number of green spaces. and car emissions. The number next to the town or city is its total clean city score.

1 Edinburgh - 8.17

2 Leeds - 7.43

3 Swansea - 7.37

4 Sunderland - 7.30

5 Sheffield - 7.18

6 Preston - 6.84

7 Bradford - 6.81

8 Belfast - 6.78

9 Plymouth - 6.78

10 Newport - 6.36

Newport featured in the top 10 cleanest cities list, out of 25 towns and cities, in the UK. (Image: File)

11 Bristol - 5.85

12 Cardiff - 5.68

13 Manchester - 5.63

14 Glasgow - 5.62

15 Reading - 5.55

16 Derby - 5.49

17 Liverpool - 5.27

18 Kingston upon Hull - 5.23

19 Coventry - 5.17

20 Southend-on-Sea - 4.98

21 Stoke-on-Trent - 4.93

22 Leicester - 4.75

23 Birmingham - 4.30

24 Nottingham - 3.53

25 London - 3.08

Newport also ranked 16 out of 25 for the greenest city to work in, beating out Cardiff, Birmingham and London.

The full dataset is available through The Electric Car Scheme.