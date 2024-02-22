- A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office for heavy rain across South Wales
- The warning has been active since 3am and is expected to remain until 2pm
- Newport, Gwent and much of South Wales is covered by the warning for heavy rain
- Poor driving conditions have been reported across South Wales
Loading...
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here