South Wales battered by rain with yellow weather warning

Weather
By Sallie Phillips

  • A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office for heavy rain across South Wales
  • The warning has been active since 3am and is expected to remain until 2pm
  • Newport, Gwent and much of South Wales is covered by the warning for heavy rain
  • Poor driving conditions have been reported across South Wales

