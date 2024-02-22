The heating has been turned off in the estate for a planned outage while Newport City Homes completed some essential repair works, which had been intended to take place overnight on Wednesday.

The heating and hot water were only supposed to be off from 9pm on Wednesday, February 21 to 9am on Thursday, February 22, however Newport City Homes have announced via Facebook that the system is still turned off as of 10am Thursday morning.

The essential works are part of the new Duffryn District Heating System, where old pipework is being replaced, with plans for the system to be in use by spring or summer this year, with May being their ideal target.

The new system was announced in September last year, with work commencing in October, following consistent reports of leaks that had been impacting the heating and water pressure in homes across the estate.

Taking to Facebook around 9.30am on Thursday, Newport City Homes said: "Following the planned outage for essential works, we're aware that this work is still taking place.

"We're currently doing all that we can to get this work completed as soon as possible, and we'll keep you updated with more information later this morning.

"We're sorry for the inconvenience this has caused."

Anyone who may need a heater in the meantime is advised to collect one from either the Duffryn Boiler House or Aneurin Bevan Court, and customers are instructed to bring proof of address to collect.

Newport City Homes have said they are able to deliver if customers contact them to confirm they are unable to collect a heater themselves.