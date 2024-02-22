Georgina Sweeting, a 14-year-old girl from the Torfaen area, was reported as missing since Tuesday, February 20.

She had last been seen around 11pm that night near Victoria Road, Cwmfields, Pontypool, and officers from Gwent Police had been growing concerned for her welfare.

Officers confirmed she had been found on their social media accounts just after 10am on Thursday, February 21.

ℹ️ Georgina Sweeting, 14, who was reported as missing, has now been found.



She had been described as approximately 5ft 3ins tall, with red shoulder-length hair, with links to the Pontypool, Trevethin, Abersychan and Varteg areas.

According to Gwent Police, she had last been seen wearing a "black Canada Goose jacket with brown fur on the hood with black leggings and grey Adidas trainers."

Gwent Police thanked the public for sharing their appeal on socials.