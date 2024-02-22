According to the Tornado and Storm Research Organisation (TORRO) says there might be tornados, "misocyclones" and maybe even a "low-topped supercell or two".

This is all happening while a yellow weather warning for rain remains in place across Wales until 2pm.

A yellow weather warning for rain across Wales had been in place during Wednesday morning as well.

TORRO said: "A cold front will cross the area overnight and on Thursday, with one or more waves developing along it, in response to an upper short-wave trough.

"Several areas of precipitation should accompany this, with some embedded convection possible. This may organise into one or more lines, and perhaps some cellular activity too.

"The lines may include misocyclones, and a low-topped supercell or two is possible in any discrete convection.

"Overnight, parts of Wales will have one or two lines of showery rain, and then later tonight and on Thursday, another area of showery rain, with lines/possible cells, will cross parts of central and southern England.

"Both of these sets of showery rain may bring squally gusts, and the small chance of one or two brief tornadoes - the highest chance of gusts and isolated tornadoes appears to be over parts of Central Southern England, the SE Midlands, E Anglia, and SE England later on Thursday morning and into Thursday afternoon."

TORRO has reported that there could be wind gusts of up to 55-60mph with isolated tornadoes and cloud-to-ground (CG) lightning, as well as the possibility of some hail.

Chief meteorologist at the Met Office Paul Gundersen has warned: "There's a small chance that wind gusts could reach 60-70mph, mostly likely on exposed coasts, though more widely we're likely to see a shorter spell of heavy, squally rain with hail and thunder in a few places and gusts to around 50mph.

"Most places within the warning areas are likely to see 10-15mm of rain, with a chance of 30-40mm in a few places. This is falling on saturated ground, which elevates the chances of flooding and disruption."