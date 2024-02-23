ZAFAR ALI, 29, of Ruperra Street, Newport must pay £110 in a fine and costs after he admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements after being released from prison.

LUCY HAYDEN, 26, of Commercial Street, Abertillery must pay £110 in a fine and costs after she admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements after being released from prison.

JOEL GRIFFITHS, 21, of Firs Road, Caldicot was banned from driving for six months for speeding at 60mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway in Newport between Junction 25 and Junction 24 on June 13, 2023.

He must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

CHRISTINE KENNY, 36, of no fixed abode, Newport was jailed for eight weeks after she pleaded guilty to assaulting PCSO Ieuan Burcher on Upper Dock Street on February 10.

She must pay a £154 surcharge and £85 costs.

LEE ANDREW SANDERSON, 51, of Gaer Vale, Newport was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

LEON THOMAS STONE, 29, of Victoria Street, Abertillery must pay £110 in a fine and costs after he admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order.

CHLOE MORRIS, 23, of Hendre Road, Abertridwr, Caerphilly must pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone in Newport on the B4591 on Risca Road/Glasllwch Crescent on July 18, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

MATTHEW PREWETT, 47, of Walnut Drive, Caerleon, Newport must pay £730 in a fine, costs and vehicle excise back duty after he admitted keeping an unlicensed vehicle on Newport Road, Cardiff.

KY LYNN STAPLETON, 51, of Cromwell Road, Newport was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

DEVON HUGHES, 24, of Spring Grove, Greenmeadow, Cwmbran must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 38mph in a 30mph zone on Greenforge Way on July 17, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

SHANE LEE HURLEY, 30, of Beatty Road, Newport must pay £269 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 64mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway between Junction 28 and Junction 27 on July 16, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

CHRISTOPHER PAUL BABB, 50, of Crossway, Rogiet, Monmouthshire must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 58mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway in Newport between Junction 23a and Junction 25 on July 16, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

LIAM DAVID CUERDEN, 33, of Aran Court, Thornhill, Cwmbran must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

DANIEL HARRIS, 32, of Beaufort Rise, Ebbw Vale must pay £110 in a fine and costs after he admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements after being released from prison.

WAYNE GRADY, 44, of Vale View, Tabor Road, Maesycwmmer, Caerphilly was banned from driving for 18 months after he admitted drink driving with 78 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Caerphilly Road, Ystrad Mynach on January 9.

He must pay £365 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

THOMAS HEARNE, 37, of Blaenant Road, Nantyglo was sentenced to a 12-month community order and banned from driving for four years after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cocaine in his blood and driving while disqualified on Rother Avenue, Abergavenny on July 28, 2023.

He must carry out 140 hours of unpaid work and pay £85 costs.

NICO CONYERS, 19, of Lewis Street, Abersychan, Pontypool was sentenced to a 12-month community order and banned from driving for 16 months after he pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on Usk Road on July 22, 2023.

He must carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and pay £85 costs.

MICHAEL WHEELER, 41, of Old School Place, Pontnewynydd, Pontypool must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

HUSSAIN ALI, 37, of Penallta Road, Ystrad Mynach, Hengoed, Caerphilly must pay £407 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to possession of cannabis in Newport on June 19, 2023.