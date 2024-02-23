Lauris Terasas, 30, of Stow Hill, Newport, was ready to receive his sentence this morning, February 22, after being convicted of entering the UK in breach of a deportation order.

Ben Waters, defending, told the court he arrived at Luton Airport on January 13 with his own passport and was not aware of the length of his deportation order.

Police seized his passport and phone, on which he had downloaded a return ticket, upon his arrest.

Alice Sykes, prosecuting, said a “very concerning” and insufficient amount of information had been made available to the case.

A sentencing on February 2 also could not take place due to a lack of information on the court’s digital systems, Judge Daniel Williams said.

Mr Williams also expressed concern about “appalling convictions” in Lithuania which emerged shortly after Terasas was granted leave to remain for five years under an EU settlement scheme in March 2021.

He said the court was lacking information about the defendant’s whereabouts between March 19, 2021, and deportation on June 7, 2022, and his return to the UK.

The judge said he was adjourning the case for the shortest period possible.

The outstanding information must be provided to the court by 4pm on Monday, February 26, before the sentencing on Wednesday, February 28.