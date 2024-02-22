South Wales Police have charged Mujeeb Rahman Hassani, 38, from Butetown, with the murder of Ibrahim Yassin, a beloved father of 11 from Cardiff.

Police were called to a property in Belmont Walk shortly after 9am on Sunday, February 18 and they later launched an investigation.

Hassani is due to appear in Cardiff Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday, February 22).

Mr Yassin’s family has been updated and continue to be supported by specially trained family liaison officers.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Matt Davies, said:

“The death of Mr Ibrahim Yassin has caused immense grief and distress to his family and the close-knit community of Butetown. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time.

“There has been a considerable police presence in Butetown this week and we wish to thank the local community for their support and understanding during our investigation.”

South Wales Police have asked that anyone with more information should contact them, quoting occurrence number 2400056193.

You can contact the police on live chat, via their website, email swp101@south-wales.police.uk or call 101.