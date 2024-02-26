In late 2021, Keith Parry suffered a stroke in his bedroom. His family called 999 and endured an agonising wait for an ambulance and it took another 45 minutes to get him down the stairs.

The father-of-three was thrombolysed to break up blood clots but suffered a second bleed on the brain that evening and spent a week in intensive care.

The stroke has robbed Mr Parry, now 70, of his speech and mobility. He spent seven months in hospitals across South Wales and doctors suggested he move into a nursing home - a prospect which his wife Linda refused.

They installed a hospital bed and lifting equipment in their lounge at home, where Mr Parry has slept ever since. He has been out of the house three times in the last two years.

Mr Parry has left the house three times in two years (Image: Band of Builders)

When he needs to attend a medical appointment, it often requires ambulance and fire service crews.

The joiner from Gaer effectively lives under the stairs which has prompted comparisons, the family say, with Harry Potter.

How to help

National construction charity Band of Builders is recruiting volunteers to build a new ground-floor bedroom in their family home.

BoB hopes the work will start in April or May and take four weeks.

They are looking for plant workers, bricklayers, builders, roofers, plumbers, electricians, decorators and other tradespeople to change Mr Parry’s life.

Mr Parry effectively lives under the stairs prompting comparisons with Harry Potter (Image: Band of Builders)

Operations director Tony Steel said: “We’re gearing up for Keith’s project, and already a lot of members of our community up and down the UK have signed up to take part which is amazing.

“We’re hoping that a few local tradespeople will come and join the project as well – not only to provide much-needed help in the construction of the new bedroom but also to see what the Band of Builders community is all about in supporting fellow tradespeople who have hit hard times.”

Tradespeople who would like to volunteer can visit www.bandofbuilders.org/pages/keith-parrys-project