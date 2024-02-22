Rhodri Llyr Griffiths contacted his victim from Caerphilly county pretending to be a younger man by using a bogus Snapchat profile.

The 28-year-old defendant also tricked her by sending her a fake video of himself and they agreed to meet up.

He drove to pick her up after she gave him her address and started taking her to Ysbyty Ystrad Fawr hospital in Ystrad Mynach.

Owen Williams, prosecuting, told Newport Crown Court: “Initially she didn't realise that the defendant was not the person she had seen in the video.

“When he turned though and looked at her she saw that he was much older than the person shown in the video and that it wasn’t the same person.

The girl was raped in a car park at Ysbyty Ystrad Fawr in Ystrad Mynach

“When she asked him if she got into the wrong car, the defendant replied by saying, ‘It's fine, it's fine.’

“She tried to tell him to stop the car and to let her out. The defendant then handed her a bottle of vodka and said, ‘Here, have this.’

“The victim said she just wanted to get out but at that stage the doors were locked and the defendant continued to drive.”

After parking his Nissan Qashqai at the hospital, Griffiths told her to get in the back of the vehicle and began to sexually assault her before raping her.

“She didn't want to get into the back seat but thought the defendant would kill her if she didn’t,” Mr Williams said.

“The victim felt pain, discomfort and a burning sensation. She was crying, she was scared and she froze in fear.

“He was smiling at her and then he raped her.”

After her horrific ordeal, Griffiths drove the girl home as she got dressed in the back seat.

“At that stage, the defendant was laughing and said the words that, ‘You won't meet up with anyone else anytime soon,’” Mr Williams added.

“He then dropped her outside her home and gave her the bottle of vodka as she got out.”

In a moving victim impact statement, the girl said: “I wake up every day paralysed with fear and terror.

“Why can’t all this be a dream?

“I will never be the same girl again. He has ruined my life.”

Griffiths, formerly of Merthyr Tydfil, now of Highland Gardens, Neath Abbey, near Neath admitted rape, sexual assault, assault by penetration and engaging in sexual communication with a child.

The offences took place on the evening of Saturday, October 28, 2023.

Nigel Fryer, mitigating, said his client was a man who had no previous convictions and wanted to apologise to his victim.

Judge Daniel Williams told Griffiths: “You represent every parent's worst nightmare.

“You've written a letter to the court in which you express remorse for what you've done.

“I don't accept for a moment you have any regret or remorse properly so-called for what you did.”

He jailed the defendant for 15-and-a-half years.

Griffiths will have to register as a sex offender for life.

After he was taken down to the cells, Judge Williams said of the victim: “I would like to express the hope that her future is brighter than she fears.”

• Gwent Police believe there may be more victims.

They are appealing for anyone who believes they might also be a victim of this man to come forward.

Officers know that he has added and messaged girls on Snapchat in the past using fake usernames – often using the name ‘James.’

Detective Constable Georgia Dunne, the officer in the case, said: “We’d like to thank the victim and witnesses for coming forward and reporting the incident to the police.

"They have shown tremendous bravery and resilience throughout the investigation and the subsequent court process.

“Rhodri Griffiths is a dangerous man, and we welcome the sentence provided by the courts and hope that he uses this time to reflect on his actions.”

Detective Chief Inspector Matthew Sedgebeer, the senior investigating officer, said: “The behaviour displayed by Rhodri Griffiths suggests that there could be more victims who may not have come forward.

“We hope this outcome shows anyone who is a victim of sexual assault that they will be listened to, believed and respected.

"We take all allegations very seriously and if a report is made to us, we investigate it thoroughly.

“We want to reassure anyone considering doing so that there is a whole range of support out there; not only from Gwent Police but from partner agencies who can help you through the entire process.”