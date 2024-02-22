- Woman in her eighties taken to hospital (Update 3.13pm)
- Incident ongoing (Update 3.13pm)
- Commercial Street in Pengam, Blackwood has been closed after a crash
- The road is closed at the junction with St David's Road near Little Unicorns Day Nursery
- Drivers are advised to avoid the area and find an alternative route
Loading...
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here