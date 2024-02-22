Live

Crash closes road near nursery in Blackwood

Emergency
Blackwood
By Sallie Phillips

  • Woman in her eighties taken to hospital (Update 3.13pm)
  • Incident ongoing (Update 3.13pm)
  • Commercial Street in Pengam, Blackwood has been closed after a crash
  • The road is closed at the junction with St David's Road near Little Unicorns Day Nursery
  • Drivers are advised to avoid the area and find an alternative route

