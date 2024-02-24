Ty Mawr in Llanfrynach near Brecon is currently on the market and is described as a “magnificent mansion house” that is a “striking example of Strawberry Hill Gothic architecture.”

Savills, who are handling the sale, have been overflowing with praise for the manor house which dates back to the medieval era.

“Ty Mawr is a home of incredible provenance and grandeur, renovated by the current owners to the highest standard,” said Savills agent James Thomas.

“The scale of both the house and its parkland grounds, is fantastic, while the interior detailing, which is quite exceptional, is offset by a wonderful palette of jewel-like colours. Brought to the market with the benefit of planning permission for a kitchen extension to the east elevation of the main house – this is a rare and exciting opportunity in a part of Wales that has become especially popular in recent years.”

“Remnants existing from the 14th and 15th Century, including sections of fortified medieval wall, were absorbed into a grand early 19th Century creation of Regency Gothic inspiration.”

“With over 7,000 sq ft, there is a majestic scale to the house, and yet the thoughtful layout and centralisation of the breathtaking staircase and hall, offers wonderful connectivity and creates a feeling of intimacy.”

Savills purr over the interior of the property where “jewel-toned walls juxtapose with crisp adorned plaster, set against the warm wood hues of moulded architraves, panelled doors, and elaborate carvings.”

Mr Thomas added that “the heritage of the house immediately resonates, with elevations of Bath stone and render and evidence of earlier gable extensions under a Welsh slate roof.

“A commanding central two-storey porch and arched entryway proudly displays a carved shield at its apex. There are several charming details of stonework, including hoodmoulds to the lateral and arched windows featuring allegorical headpieces, incised crosses, and the signature of the style, ogee-pointed recesses, doors and windows across all levels.

“The French doors and sash windows throughout have intricately intersected glazing bars, multipaned light arrangements and further interest with cusped quatrefoils.”

The main bedroom is described as a “regal size, with dressing area and ample space to personalise your very own sanctuary”.

They add that “Two of the guest bedrooms have en-suite shower or bathroom and there is scope with pre-planning to adapt Bedroom 4, and Bedroom 6, for the provision of en-suite bathrooms. The bedrooms are presently served by a good-sized family bathroom.”

The spectacular grounds of the house include “a sublime arrangement of ornamental gardens, with lushly planted rotary beds, topiary and manicured lawns close to the house.

“You can follow the medieval castellated wall to the arboretum and orchard or head across the fields into the copse. It is an arcadian playground and one that has been well managed and maintained.”

The house also comes with a successful five-star luxury holiday cottages which have a “robust” annual turnover.

“Each of the one and two bedroom cottages enjoy private patios and garden areas within the old courtyard, walled garden, or croquet lawn. Accessed via their own private driveway and with ample parking, including the provision of EV charging and enclosed bike store, there is equitable seclusion for both the guests, and the main house residents,” said Mr Thomas.

“With pristine renovation and re-design to give each their own character and acknowledge their historic use, the five self-catering properties are 5-star rated and have won multiple tourism awards.”

They add that “Planning Permission and Listed Building Consent has been obtained for a significant extension to the rear courtyard that would provide a substantial L-shaped contemporary kitchen and dining area, conversion to incorporate the later garage addition into a larger utility room and WC and add a new internal stair for further storage capacity in the first-floor of the extension.”

Not surprisingly all this does not come cheap with a the guide price for the property being £3,250,000.