Dyfed-Powys Police have released CCTV images of a man they wish to question in relation to a burglary which took place in Brecon earlier this this month.

According to police the burglary took place in lion street on February 3. They added that the burglary is thought to have taken place in the early hours of the morning - sometime between 3am and 4am.

Police have also confirmed that a number of valuable items were stolen from the property including Ryobi Power Tools which are apparently in a "distinctive colour".

Thieves have also reportedly stolen a MacBook Pro laptop.

A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: "Police are investigating a burglary on Lion St, Brecon, which is believed to have taken place between 3:20-4am on February 3.

"Officers would like to identify the person in the images as they could help the investigation

"High value items were stolen, including Ryobi Power Tools which have a distinctive lime grey and black colour. A MacBook Pro laptop was also stolen."

Police added that if you know this person, or believe it might be you, to get in touch via https://orlo.uk/hwTXv or by ringing 101 and quoting the reference: 24000142575.