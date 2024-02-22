Curtis Lewis, 26, stuck his fingers into PC Matthew Edwards’ eye in Newport outside Caerleon’s Hanbury Arms before Jamie Lewis, 23, punched him in the back of the head.

The shocking violence was captured on CCTV and played by prosecutor Nik Strobl at the city’s crown court.

PC Edwards and a female officer were dealing with trouble that flared outside the pub on the bank holiday Monday for the coronation of King Charles III on May 8, 2023.

Judge Daniel Williams told the defendants: “Curtis Lewis, you gouged the officer’s eye repeatedly with your fingers highlighting the use of violence in the most cynical way.

“Jamie Lewis, your culpability is high because PC Edwards was vulnerable at the time dealing with your brother and you punched him in the back of the head.”

The court heard how their father Adrian Lewis was drinking with them at the time of the assaults.

Curtis Lewis, Oliphant Circle, Newport pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH).

He has 22 previous convictions for 29 offences, including ABH.

Jamie Lewis, of Comfrey Close, Newport admitted assaulting an emergency worker.

One of his previous convictions is for assaulting a constable.

Ben Waters representing Curtis Lewis said: “The defendant was clearly out of order and acted in a violent way.”

His barrister told the court that his client, who has worked as a barber, had already spent nearly 10 months in custody following his arrest last May.

Harry Baker for Jamie Lewis said: “He expresses genuine remorse.”

His lawyer added how the defendant had experienced a “difficult childhood”.

Curtis Lewis was jailed for 15 months.

After the time he had served on remand, he will be released from prison immediately.

Jamie Lewis was jailed for 18 weeks but that sentence was suspended for 12 months.

He will have to carry out 140 hours of unpaid work, complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and a 19-day “Thinking Skills” programme.

Curtis Lewis will have to pay a £187 victim surcharge and Jamie Lewis a £156 victim surcharge.