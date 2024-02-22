THE M48 Severn Bridge will be closed in both directions this evening while urgent repairs are carried out.
The eastbound carriageway of the bridge will be closed between 10pm and midnight.
And the westbound section will then be closed between midnight and 2am.
The staggered road closures on the M48 Severn Bridge are taking place due to what has been described by National Highways as "emergency repairs to safety-critical defects in the road surface".
Traffic will be diverted via the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge.
The team at Severn Bridges added: "Like any major structure, the bridges need frequent maintenance to keep them in a safe and serviceable condition.
"The road surface on the M48 Severn Bridge is much narrower than a typical motorway, so there is less space for us to carry out maintenance.
"This means that we need to close the Severn Bridge more often than most other motorways."
