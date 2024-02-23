Earlier this week, the Department for Business and Trade released a list of 524 named businesses that failed to pay the minimum wage to their employees between 2015 and 2023. The information is based on data obtained during investigations by HMRC.

Independent commissioner at the low pay commission Patricia Rice, said: "Since its introduction nearly 25 years ago, the national minimum wage has played a vital role in protecting the earnings of the lowest-paid workers in the UK.

Dr Patricia Rice, the independent commissioner at the Low Pay Commission, appointed in August 2021. (Image: Gov.uk)

"At a time when the cost-of-living is rising, it is more important than ever that these workers receive the pay to which they are entitled.

"National Minimum Wage underpayment not only cheats workers of their rightful due, it leaves compliant firms undercut by those who do not abide by the law."

Gwent companies that failed to pay minimum wage

Martyn Williams and Mark Hoddinott, of Newport, failed to pay £2,665.34 to one worker.

Attempts were made to contact Mr Hoddinott through details on Companies House, but no response was received as the Argus went to press. Mr Williams could not be contacted for comment.

Maabr Limited, Newport - a retail company - failed to pay £1,100.14 to one worker.

Details on Companies House showed the company's address as 102 Chepstow Road, which is currently the location of Maindee Post Office. Attempts were made to contact Maabr Limited through the post office, but no response had been received as the Argus went to press.

Newport City Centre overlooking river on George Street Bridge (Image: Newsquest)

Phillips Opticians Ltd, Newport, failed to pay £523.35 to eight workers.

A spokesperson for Phillips Opticians, said: “It was discovered that eight of our employees were underpaid a total of £523.35 over a period of 16 months between January 1, 2018 to April 30, 2019.

"This was caused by a technical issue which was rectified as soon as it was discovered.

"Phillips has been a part of the South Wales valleys community for more than 100 years, and our 20 staff play an essential and valued part in looking after our customers at our five premises.

"This was a unique issue in our long and distinguished history.”

R&S Energy Solutions Limited, Caerphilly, CF83, failed to pay £4,034.63 to one worker.

A spokesperson for R&S Energy Solutions Limited, said: "A mature apprentice was hired, they were paid an apprentice wage due to an internal error.

”Once we were made aware of the error, they were paid in full.

”Following a full internal review we identified that any mature apprentice is now paid the recommended wage and we have had no issues since.

"We’re a small family business, not a multinational company, and we take care of our employees and customers."

In the report, 524 employers were found to have failed to pay their staff a total of nearly £16 million in a breach of the National Minimum Wage law, leaving more than 172,000 employees out of pocket. (Image: Canva)

The 524 employers were found to have failed to pay their staff a total of nearly £16 million in a breach of the National Minimum Wage law, which left more than 172,000 employees out of pocket.

What is the minimum wage and when will it increase?





According to the UK Government's Autumn statement 2023, the National Living Wage is set to increase by 9.8 per cent to £11.44 an hour on Monday, April 1, 2024.

Right now it stands at £10.24 if you are over the age of 21.