You will find the steps on how to apply for the free heating scheme below, as well as more information about this ECO4 government initiative to upgrade the heating system of your home now.

>>> Apply for the free heating scheme now <<<<

How to Apply for the Free Heating Scheme in 2024

Apply for the free heating scheme in 5 steps - from filling out the application form to scheduling an installation date at your property

1. Visit FreeBoilerGrantsUK.com

All you need to do is to start the application process is to visit FreeBoilerGrantsUK.com, so you can find the application form and fill it out with all the necessary information. After landing on the website, the site will instantly launch the application form for you to fill it out.

2. Fill out the Application Form

You’ll have to fill out the application form with the following information:

Email address

Phone number

Household income

Household qualifying benefits

Household health issues (if any)

Type of ownership

EPC rating

Information about the insulation

Information about the boiler

Previous ECO funding

Heating fitted to your property

Bring as much information as possible to make it easier for the agents at FreeBoilerGrantsUK.com to determine if you will qualify for the free heating scheme. Because this will speed up the process, and allow you to get your new heating system installed in record time.

After filling out the information, just click on “Submit” to send your application. The team at FreeBoilerGrantsUK.com will review your application to determine if you are eligible.

3. Wait for Approval

Shortly after sending your application, the team of FreeBoilerGrantsUK.com will review it to determine if you’re eligible for the free heating scheme.

Once again, we encourage you to provide as much information as possible, to make it easier for the reviewers to determine your eligibility and approve your application.

4. Schedule the Property Survey Date

If you’re approved, then the team will contact you to schedule the date for the free property survey. During this inspection, the team will determine all the eligible upgrades for your property, such as insulation, heat pumps, sonar panels, amongst others.

5. Schedule the Installation Date

Finally, after the property survey, you’ll have to schedule a date for the installation. Talk with the team to schedule a date that works best for both parties, so you can enjoy the wonders of your new heating system as soon as possible.

What is the Free Heating Scheme?





The free heating scheme is a government initiative that operates under ECO4, a government energy-efficiency scheme that addresses the problems of fuel poverty and carbon emissions. Therefore, this scheme has been turned into an obligation on the biggest energy companies in the UK, such as nPower, EDF and Scottish Power, so they can deliver measures for improving energy efficiency in private properties.

Therefore, the free heating scheme has been created to help qualifying homeowners with energy-efficiency measures to improve their actual heating systems such as faulty, old or oil-fueled boilers, and replace them with eco-friendly and more efficient alternatives such as ground source and air source heat pumps, insulation and solar panels.

Fuel poverty is a problem that affects over 6 million households in the UK, exposing millions of citizens to the dangers of not being able to keep their homes adequately heated during winter. Therefore, the free heating scheme is only available for low-income households that also receive a qualifying benefit or suffer from a health condition.

Because it’d be impossible otherwise for low-income households to upgrade their heating systems, the free heating scheme provides free funding for installing energy-efficient systems to help millions of citizens upgrade their lifestyle quality and save money on utility bills.

You can apply for this government initiative for free right now by clicking the link below:

Eligibility criteria and requirements of the Free Heating Scheme UK

Find out if you will qualify for the free heating scheme in the UK by verifying if you meet the eligibility criteria and requirements of this government initiative under the ECO4 scheme.

1. Household Income

The free heating scheme has been created to help low-income households in the UK, hence it’s only available for households with a total income lower than £31,000 per year.

However, in case your household has a higher income than £31,000 per year, you can still qualify if you meet at least one of the following conditions:

Someone in your household receives a qualifying benefit

Someone in your household suffers from a health condition

For example, if your household has a total income of £35,000 per year, and someone in your property suffers from diabetes, then you might still qualify for getting free funding from the free heating scheme.

When it comes to qualifying benefits, here you have the list of accepted income benefits:

Carer’s Allowance

Income-related Employment Support Allowance

Income Support

Child Tax Credit

Severe Disablement Allowance

Personal Independence Payment

Ministry of Justice Benefits

Disability Living Allowance

Pension Guaranteed Credit (excludes Savings Credit)

Income-based Job Seeker’s Allowance

Industrial Injuries Disablement Benefits

Armed Forces Independence Payment

Constant Attendance Allowance

War Pensions Mobility Supplement

Attendance Allowance

Working Tax Credit

Child Benefit

Universal Credit

Therefore, if you meet the income criteria from the free cheating scheme, it’s likely you will qualify for getting free funding to upgrade your home.

2. Property Ownership

The free heating scheme is only available for homeowners and qualifying private tenants. For example, if you’re a homeowner and your tenants meet the eligibility criteria, it’s possible to qualify for the free heating scheme to upgrade the heating and energy systems of your property.

3. Energy Performance Certificate

The Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) is a crucial factor when determining if you qualify for the free heating scheme, because it will determine if your property requires improvement. Therefore, your property must be rated with an EPC D or below to become eligible for this government initiative.

Here you have the list of ratings along with their respective scores:

EPC Rating

Score

A

92+

B

91-81

C

80-69

D

68-55

E

54-39

F

38-21

G

20-1

If your property has an EPC rated D or below, it means it’s not energy-efficient, and hence it’s generating a bigger carbon footprint while increasing your energy bills. And because the goal of the free heating scheme, under the ECO4 Scheme, is to reduce contamination and support low-income households, they only accept properties with an EPC that reflects the need for improvement.

4. Existing Heating System

Another eligibility factor is the existing heating system at your property. Here you have a list of the qualifying systems:

Boiler that uses fossil fuel, gas or electricity

Faulty boiler

Boiler is rated with an efficiency of 86% or below

Central heating systems

Boiler older than 5 years

If the current heating system in your property meets one or more of the previously mentioned conditions, then it’s highly likely you will qualify for the free heating scheme 2024.

5. Health Conditions

As we previously mentioned, if someone in your household suffers from a health condition, then you will increase your chances of qualifying for the free heating scheme. Here you have the list of qualifying health conditions according to the requirements of the ECO4 free heating scheme:

Diabetes

Arthritis

Asthma

Limited mobility

Immunosuppression

Cardiovascular conditions

If it’s the case for you or someone in your property, then you might quality for the free heating scheme, even if the household income is above £31,000 per year.

Benefits of the Free Heating Scheme

Let’s explore the benefits of the free heating scheme under the ECO4 initiative, to bring you solid reasons on why you should apply for it today.

Save Money on Energy Bills

Because the free heating scheme will upgrade the heating and energy systems of your property, you’ll save money on your energy bills. Thanks to upgrades such as an air source or ground source heat pump, along with insulation and solar panels, you can expect to save up to 70% on energy expenses every year.

Upgrade Your Home with Free Funding

Because this scheme will bring you free funding for upgrading your home, you’ll be able to accomplish it free of charge. This initiative has been created for low-income and struggling households, bringing you the unprecedented opportunity for improving your home without worrying about the final cost.

Contribute to Saving the Planet

If you qualify for the free heating scheme, then it’s because your property is rated with an EPC D or below, which means it’s expending more energy than necessary. By upgrading your heating and energy system, you will reduce the carbon emissions of your property, hence you’ll directly contribute to saving the planet.

Upgrade Your Lifestyle Quality

Because the free heating scheme will allow you to install a better heating and energy system in your property, you’ll be able to upgrade your lifestyle quality as well. Because your property will stay warm during the winter, you will forget about regular maintenance, and you will save money on your utility bills, you’ll instantly upgrade your lifestyle quality.

Prepare Your Property for Winter and Summer

The free heating scheme offers you innovative alternatives to conventional heating systems such as the Air Source Heat Pump (ASHT), which will keep your house warm during the winter and fresh during the summer.

Get Peace of Mind

Being able to forget about regular maintenance for your boiler and the ever-rising cost of utility bills will bring you the peace of mind you need now. Furthermore, because the alternatives provided by the free heating scheme are combustion-free, you won’t have to worry about the accidents that might happen with oil or gas-fueled boilers.

Upgrades Available Thanks to the Free Heating Scheme

Thanks to the free heating scheme, you can get access to the following upgrades to improve the energy efficiency of your home while reducing its carbon print.

Ground Source Heat Pump

A Ground Source Heat Pump (GSHP) operates by harnessing the consistent temperature of the earth to regulate heating and cooling within a structure, in this case, your home. It comprises an underground network of pipes containing a heat transfer fluid, typically a mixture of water and antifreeze.

During the winter, the fluid travels through the ground loop, extracting warmth from the earth and delivering it to the interior of your home. Conversely, in the summer months, it reverses this process, expelling heat from the building and dissipating it into the ground, making your home feel much fresher during the summer.

In essence, a GSHP serves as an environmentally friendly and highly efficient heating solution, eliminating the need for fossil fuels or excessive electricity consumption. Therefore, it’s one of the most popular upgrades offered by the free heating scheme in the US.

Furthermore, it’s worth noting that the GSHP doesn’t require regular maintenance checks, because it works without combustion. Making it both eco-friendly and safe at the same time.

Air Source Heat Pump

An Air Source Heat Pump (ASHP) functions as a versatile heating and cooling system that harnesses heat from the outdoor air to warm spaces in winter and cool them in summer. Its components include an outdoor compressor and refrigerant coils responsible for extracting heat from the air, along with an indoor unit that distributes the conditioned air throughout the property.

Because it operates similarly to the GSHP - without fuel or electricity - it’s another upgrade you can get thanks to the free heating scheme. It will keep your home warm during the winter and fresh during the summer.

Biomass Boiler

If the team determines during the property survey that an air source or ground source heat pump is not the right choice for your home, then they might opt for installing a biomass boiler. Fueled by biomass, this eco-friendly boiler will keep your home warm during the winter without using fossil fuel, gas or electricity, allowing you to save plenty of money on utility bills.

Insulation

To make your home more energy-efficient, the free heating scheme can also cover insulation upgrades. For example, thanks to this initiative, you can install loft insulation, which will upgrade the capacity of your home for retaining heat, making it incredibly more comfortable during the winter.

Solar Panels

The free heating and energy scheme can also include the purchase and installation of solar panels. Because they can supply your home with energy from a clean source, you will save money on your utility bills while reducing your carbon emissions. Hence, solar panels are a popular choice for upgrades from the free heating scheme.

Replacement of Radiators

Thanks to the free heating scheme, it’s also possible to replace radiators in order to improve the energy efficiency of your home. However, it’s worth noting that it’s not possible to only replace the radiators, as they’re considered as accessory upgrades.



F.A.Q

For more information about the free heating scheme, we’ve answered the most frequently asked questions about this government initiative.

Is it free to apply for the free heating scheme?

Yes, applying for this government initiative via FreeBoilerGrantsUK.com is free because you don’t have to pay application fees or any other charge when scheduling the property survey and installation dates.

Is there a free heating scheme for pensioners?

Yes, the free heating scheme is available for pensioners in the UK. If you’re a pensioner and you meet the eligibility criteria, then you can apply for the free heating scheme to upgrade your property with energy-efficient systems with free funding.

Is there a free heating scheme solar panels?

Yes, the free heating scheme can include the installation of solar panels if it’s deemed as necessary during the free property survey. This upgrade is available because the ECO4 Scheme considers it as an effective way to improve the energy efficiency of homes in the UK.

Is the ECO government funding scheme the same as the free heating scheme?

The free heating scheme is part of the ECO government funding scheme. Therefore, the free heating scheme receives a specific allocation from the ECO Scheme’s budget, which is set at £1 billion per year.

Where is the free heating scheme available?

The free heating scheme is available for homeowners in England, Wales and Scotland. If you’re a homeowner or private tenant with a household income lower than £31,000 per year, or someone in your household receives a qualifying benefit or suffers from a health condition, you can qualify for the free heating scheme.

Is it possible to claim central heating grants for over 60s?

Yes, it’s possible to claim central heating grants via the free heating scheme for homeowners over 60s. If you meet the eligibility criteria, such as being a homeowner or private tenant with a household income lower than £31,000 per year, or someone in your property suffers from a health condition or receives a valid income benefit, then you can claim a central heating grant thanks to the free heating scheme.

Can I replace electric storage heaters with the free heating scheme?

Yes, this scheme also covers the replacement of electric storage heaters with energy-efficient and eco-friendly alternatives. By providing solutions such as loft insulation and solar panels, this initiative can replace your electric storage heaters to reduce carbon emissions and help you save money on your utility bills.

Is it possible to only replace radiators with the free heating scheme?

No, it’s not possible to only replace radiators with the free funding from the free heating scheme. Because the eligibility criteria dictates that your boiler must be faulty, older than 5 years or rated with an EPC D or below.