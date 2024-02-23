When Jamie Franklyn, 26, from Caerphilly, was arrested, police found drug-related messages on his mobile phone.

But they also found pleas made to him by loved ones to bring his life of crime to an end, Newport Crown Court was told.

Alexander Orndal, prosecuting, said: “There were messages indicating that the defendant was utilising runners and was supplying drugs on tick.

“There are also references to him being involved in the process of washing back cocaine.”

MORE NEWS: PC gouged and punched outside pub after brothers attacked him

Franklyn was a passenger in a car officers pulled over in Gelligaer on Friday, June 4, 2021.

The defendant was caught with a small amount of cocaine and £1,640 in cash.

It took police two-and-a-half years to charge him.

Franklyn, of Glyngaer Road, Gelligaer, pleaded guilty to offering to supply cocaine between October 22, 2020 and June 5, 2021.

He had previous convictions but none for drug trafficking.

Ed Mitchard representing Franklyn said: “There is a message from a family member just the day before he is arrested.

“It tells him, ‘Stop selling this. You have to get out, this is ruining you.’

“This is repeated in a second text message.”

Franklyn’s lawyer also asked the court to take into account the long delay in bringing the case to court which was not his fault.

The defendant has remained out of trouble since, has a job, is drug and alcohol-free and has also become a father, Mr Mitchard added.

Judge Daniel Williams told Franklyn: “The pre-sentence report states that your lifestyle at the time was out of control and that you were, in a very real sense, thankful that you were arrested when you were before your life could get any worse.

“There is a substantial delay in this case for which you're not responsible and you've taken advantage of that delay in the progress that you've made.

“And I'm satisfied, having read what I've read, that it would be unfair to send you now straight into prison.”

The defendant was jailed for two years but that sentence was suspended for two years.

Franklyn must carry out 180 hours of unpaid work, complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £425 costs and a £156 surcharge.