This went towards a record-breaking national total of £101,524, thanks to 487 tonnes of clothes being dropped off at the charity’s clothing banks outside 997 fire stations, and in community recycling sites across the UK.

This nationwide effort not only helped to re-divert unwanted clothing away from landfill, but all the funds raised will go directly towards helping the charity support thousands of fire service personnel every year – so they can be at their best, both physically and mentally.

Kevin Biles, The Fire Fighters Charity’s sales manager, said: “I’ve been overwhelmed by the support we’ve received this year for our Bag it and Bank it campaign, from both our fire services community and members of the public. This total is a result of all your hard work and the funds raised will make such a difference.

“I’d like to say a massive thank you to all our recycling partners who work so hard to make this campaign a success every year. We couldn’t achieve these results without you.”

To find out more about recycling your clothing in aid of The Fire Fighters Charity, visit www.firefighterscharity.org.uk/recycling

With The Fire Fighters Charity relying almost entirely on donations to fund its vital work, none of the support it offers individuals in the fire services community would be possible without the generosity of its supporters. You can support them by donating at www.firefighterscharity.org.uk/donate

You can see the top 20 stations by visiting www.firefighterscharity.org.uk/bag-it-bank-it-2024