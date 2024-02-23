A NEWPORT man accused of flooding the streets of Gwent with cocaine has died, the city’s magistrates’ court was told.
Terry Reynolds, of Thirlmere Place, has died at the age of 44.
He was alleged to have been involved in a conspiracy to supply cocaine as well as being concerned in the supply of cocaine and being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine between June 9 and November 17 last year.
Mr Reynolds had also faced a separate allegation of having a steak knife in public on Exeter Street in Newport on January 19.
A warrant for his arrest was withdrawn and the cases against him were closed.
