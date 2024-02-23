Terry Reynolds, of Thirlmere Place, has died at the age of 44.

He was alleged to have been involved in a conspiracy to supply cocaine as well as being concerned in the supply of cocaine and being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine between June 9 and November 17 last year.

Mr Reynolds had also faced a separate allegation of having a steak knife in public on Exeter Street in Newport on January 19.

A warrant for his arrest was withdrawn and the cases against him were closed.