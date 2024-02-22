A WOMAN was taken to hospital after a crash today, February 22. 

The incident happened in Pengam, near Blackwood, at around 1.05pm.

The section of road where the incident occurred didn't reopen until just before 7pm - a road closure of almost six hours.

At the time, Gwent Police said: "Commercial Street, Pengam, is currently closed near the junction with St Davids Road.

"Please avoid the area if possible and find alternative routes for your journey."

South Wales Argus: The crash happened in Pengam - red boxThe crash happened in Pengam - red box (Image: Google Maps)

Later in the day Gwent Police updated the situation saying a woman in her eighties was taken to hospital.

A spokesperson said: "We received a report of a road traffic collision involving a car and a pedestrian in Commercial Street, Pengam, at around 1.05pm on Thursday, February 22.

"Officers are attending and a woman in her eighties was taken to hospital for treatment."