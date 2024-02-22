A WOMAN was taken to hospital after a crash today, February 22.
The incident happened in Pengam, near Blackwood, at around 1.05pm.
The section of road where the incident occurred didn't reopen until just before 7pm - a road closure of almost six hours.
At the time, Gwent Police said: "Commercial Street, Pengam, is currently closed near the junction with St Davids Road.
"Please avoid the area if possible and find alternative routes for your journey."
"ℹ Road reopened. ℹ— Gwent Police (@gwentpolice) February 22, 2024
Officers have now reopened Commercial Street in Pengam.
Thank you for your patience.
Stay safe." pic.twitter.com/goEosCwh25
Later in the day Gwent Police updated the situation saying a woman in her eighties was taken to hospital.
A spokesperson said: "We received a report of a road traffic collision involving a car and a pedestrian in Commercial Street, Pengam, at around 1.05pm on Thursday, February 22.
"Officers are attending and a woman in her eighties was taken to hospital for treatment."
