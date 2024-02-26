A WOMAN caused her victim serious injury by driving a Mini carelessly.
Bronwyn Bevan, 25, from Abertillery admitted hurting Martha Morris on the A4042 in Newport on May 30 last year.
The defendant, of Carlyle Street, was sentenced to a 12-month community order at Newport Magistrates' Court and banned from driving for 12 months.
Bevan has to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement.
She must pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.
