Bronwyn Bevan, 25, from Abertillery admitted hurting Martha Morris on the A4042 in Newport on May 30 last year.

The defendant, of Carlyle Street, was sentenced to a 12-month community order at Newport Magistrates' Court and banned from driving for 12 months.

Bevan has to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

She must pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.